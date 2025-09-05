Visitor numbers down at Alcazaba fortress in Malaga for first time since Covid pandemic

SUR Malaga Friday, 5 September 2025, 15:07 Share

The Alcazaba and Gibralfaro complex in Malaga city has had a total of 1,195,533 visitors in the first half of the year, which represents a decrease of 2.06% compared to the same period last year, when it registered 1,220,728. Specifically, the Alcazaba had a total of 638,316 visitors from January to June, compared to 679,059 in the same period last year - a decrease of 6%. Although the final annual figures are not yet available, this drop represents the first loss of attendance at Malaga's most visited monument since the pandemic.

On the other hand, the Gibralfaro castle has increased its number of visitors compared to the first six months of 2024, with a total of 557,217 visits in 2025 compared to 541,669 in 2024 - аn increase of 2.87%.

Other cultural spaces in Malaga

According to data provided to Europa Press, the Casa Natal Picasso has recorded a total of 91,745 visitors in the first six months of the year, which represents a decrease of 6.14% compared to the same period last year, when there were 97,745.

Another space that also lost visitors compared to the same period was the Colección del Museo Ruso, which had 22,033 visitors compared to 22,312, marking a decrease of 1.25%.

The Centre Pompidou Málaga gained a total of 11,091 visitors, with 117,901 visits in six months compared to 106,810 last year - 10.38% more. The Museo Carmen Thyssen also had more visitors than in 2024 - 110,897 compared to 105,509.

The Salas Mingorance del Archivo Municipal de Málaga had a total of 10,564 visitors from January to June 2025, which is 2,473 fewer than in 2024; the Museo Revello de Toro a total of 26,169 (compared to 27,929 last year); the Museo del Automóvil y de la Moda 35,227 (35,934 in 2024); the Museo Interactivo de la Música 47,613 (compared to 50,086 in the same period last year); and the Mucac-La Coracha a total of 6,320 visitors since April 2025, which is when it was inaugurated.