Tense in Malaga as three houses struck by bullets in one night

There is tension in the La Trinidad neighbourhood in Malaga after a street shooting left bullet holes in three homes in the early hours of 16 January. At this time, there are no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made.

The incident occurred around 2.40am on Friday, when the emergency services started receiving numerous calls reporting more than ten gunshots that had caused panic in the neighbourhood.

All available National and Local Police patrols were dispatched to the scene to keep the situation in La Trinidad under control. The police searched all the locations indicated by the residents who had called the emergency services.

According to sources, the shots hit the facades of buildings on three streets in the area. However, the door of one particular house was hit several times.

The police maintained a presence in the area throughout the night and left a checkpoint on each of the streets where the shootings had taken place.

There have so far been no reports about injured residents and no arrests have been made. Initial hypotheses point to a long-standing and bitter feud between two families.