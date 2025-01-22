Ten arrested in Malaga and Madrid during major police operation against Russian mafia

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 13:32 Compartir

Spain's National Police force has arrested ten people - six in Malaga and four in Madrid - in a major European authority operation against the Russian mafia. The group are accused of money laundering, as well as the intervention of 200,000 euros in cash.

Police are investigating the alleged role played by the criminal network as a "cashier" for other illegal groups. National Police reported on Tuesday that they launched an operation with arrests and searches carried out in Madrid, Malaga and Portugal, in collaboration with Europol.

According to what the police announced on X, these are actions that remain secret in order to dismantle a criminal organisation of the Russian mafia allegedly dedicated to laundering the money of other organisations operating in Europe.