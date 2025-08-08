Sport
Swimmers cross Malaga port in open water race
Five hundred swimmers, among them the city's octogenarian mayor Francisco de la Torre, took part in the annual August open water race across Malaga port on Sunday.
The participants covered a distance of one kilometre, the fastest time being chalked up by Pedro Vallecillo with 13:39, followed by Ana Cortés (14:04).
