Image of the two goats that strolled along the San Andrés beach on Wednesday.
Image of the two goats that strolled along the San Andrés beach on Wednesday. Migue Rodríguez
Watch as mountain goats turn heads as they take a stroll along popular Costa del Sol beach

The wild animals even entered a city port to the astonishment of locals and tourists alike who captured the unusual sight on their mobile phones

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 13:14

Local residents and tourists alike in the Huelin neighbourhood in Malaga were in for a big surprise this Wednesday morning, when they noticed two mountain goats wandering along the San Andrés beach, near the Rocamar beach bar.

It was around 9am when the presence of the pair of three-year-old male goats was noted. After walking along the beach, the wild animals entered the area around the city port just in front of Huelin park.

Local Police and environmental officers were sent to the scene to control the goats. "We were told that, if they get scared or feel cornered, they can become dangerous and attack to defend themselves," said local resident Migue Rodríguez.

Many passersby took photos of the unusual sight. "I went out for a run and came across the goats. The people around here were very surprised," Rodríguez told SUR. "They told us that they might have come from the Montes de Málaga area and that's where they want to take them."

This is the second appearance of this species in less than a week in Malaga city. Last weekend, another mountain goat wandered through the El Limonar neighbourhood, once again to the surprise of local residents. The animal was disoriented and quickly dashed towards the river, where it was last seen.

