Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Environment

Mountain goat wanders through El Limonar neighbourhood in Malaga and surprises local residents

After wandering around, the disoriented animal found its way to a nearby river

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Monday, 2 June 2025, 14:33

Manuel Siles was riding his motorbike along Avenida de San Vicente de Paul, in the El Limonar neighbourhood of Malaga city, when he came across a mountain goat. It was 7.30am on Saturday and Manuel, although caught off-guard in the presence of a goat, noted that other wild animals, such as wild boars, have started to appear in urban areas more frequently.

When he came across the goat, Manuel was on his way to his mother's house. He stopped his motorbike and witnessed how the disoriented animal passed by the San Miguel de Miramar parish church before running towards a river near the Madre Asunción school.

Manuel stayed on the road to warn other drivers, but left when he saw the animal go towards the river. He expressed his concern about the common sighting of animals in urban areas. "It is worrying because it's a risk for the safety of both the animal and people," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 From Dream to Reality: How to Build a Villa on the Costa del Sol Without Losing Your Peace of Mind
  2. 2 Spanish missteps
  3. 3 Language barrier
  4. 4 Unlock a different side of German culture, with no clichés
  5. 5 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  6. 6 Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: Scaevola aemula
  7. 7 John Cunningham: A Scot at home in his beloved Seville
  8. 8 Tardeo Summer to kick off the season with music from the 80s and 90s
  9. 9 The Andalucía Performing Arts Society hosts two events in lead up to 21st anniversary
  10. 10 Barça tops end-of-term report

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mountain goat wanders through El Limonar neighbourhood in Malaga and surprises local residents

Mountain goat wanders through El Limonar neighbourhood in Malaga and surprises local residents