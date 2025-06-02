Mountain goat wanders through El Limonar neighbourhood in Malaga and surprises local residents

Raquel Merino Málaga Monday, 2 June 2025, 14:33 Compartir

Manuel Siles was riding his motorbike along Avenida de San Vicente de Paul, in the El Limonar neighbourhood of Malaga city, when he came across a mountain goat. It was 7.30am on Saturday and Manuel, although caught off-guard in the presence of a goat, noted that other wild animals, such as wild boars, have started to appear in urban areas more frequently.

When he came across the goat, Manuel was on his way to his mother's house. He stopped his motorbike and witnessed how the disoriented animal passed by the San Miguel de Miramar parish church before running towards a river near the Madre Asunción school.

Manuel stayed on the road to warn other drivers, but left when he saw the animal go towards the river. He expressed his concern about the common sighting of animals in urban areas. "It is worrying because it's a risk for the safety of both the animal and people," he said.