SUR renews its team with Juan Cano as deputy director

Diario SUR - the parent newpaper of Sur in English - is entering a new editorial stage with a reorganisation of its management team, in light of digitalisation and adaptation to new formats and audiovisual narratives. What perseveres is the commitment to offering its readers the best information and the highest quality standards.

Following the appointment of Javier Recio as Editor of the newspaper, Juan Cano takes over as Deputy Editor. Cano holds a PhD in Journalism, is an associate lecturer at the University of Malaga (UMA) and is a regular contributor to radio and television programmes. He joined SUR 24 years ago, during which time he has specialised in crime and court reporting.

Antonio Ortín, who has extensive experience within the newspaper, is now Head of Local News, responsible for the reporting on major projects in Malaga, such as infrastructure, housing, transport, innovation, politics, sustainability and the environment, health, tourism and education.

Nuria Triguero, who has been specialising in economic and business news for two decades, will take over the position of Assistant Editor for Economy.

Managing Editor Ana Barreales will remain as coordinator of the various news coming from the province. She will be in charge of Crónica UMA and 'Salud es más' - SUR's section for the distribution of content related to health, well-being and lifestyle.

Managing Editor Luis Moret is in charge of the Internet section, where he is responsible for the permanent updating of the digital edition of the newspaper together with Web Editor Ester Requena.

Managing Editor Ana Pérez-Bryan is in charge of new narrative forms, coordination of podcasts and major reports, from where she will contribute to the newspaper's commitment to new formats and to deepening the content and analysis of current affairs.

Encarni Hinojosa is the new Head of Design, tasked with leading the team responsible for adapting journalistic content to the visual narratives required both for the digital environment and its reflection in the print edition.

Managing Editor Alberto Gómez takes over culture, gastronomy and events. He will be joined by Regina Sotorrío, who coordinates the culture section.

José Miguel Aguilar continues as Head of Edition, in charge of preparing the newspaper for print. Antonio Góngora continues as Head of Sports, although now as Managing Editor. Managing Editor Héctor Barbotta will continue being in charge of the newspaper's regional news.

Daniel Maldonado remains as Head of the Audiovisual section. Ángel de los Ríos is directly responsible for managing the newspaper's social media and official profiles, which have experienced exponential growth in recent years thanks to his work. Photojournalist Salvador Salas will be in charge of coordinating the photography section.

Rachel Haynes remains as editor of Sur in English.