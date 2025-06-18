SUR to move headquarters after closing deal for current building with HM Hospitales

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:17 Compartir

The group which publishes SUR newspaper, which includes English and German editions, has officially sold its current building on Avenida Doctor Marañón to HM Hospitales, which means that the media group will move to new headquarters. The future location will be more central, which will bring Malaga's main daily newspaper closer to the heart of the city and its people.

This is a strategic transformation for SUR, part of an ambitious plan to adapt to new formats and demands of the media ecosystem. It is a carefully designed operation that responds to anticipated changes in information consumption, promoting editorial innovation and strengthening the leadership position SUR has in a changing and increasingly technological environment.

Aware of the key role played by the media in a society in constant evolution, under undeniable challenges from areas such as artificial intelligence, SUR has aligned its decisions with a roadmap that prioritises news quality, adaptation to new multimedia formats and operational efficiency. This strategy seeks to guarantee the long-term sustainability of the journalistic content without losing sight of its commitment to rigour, proximity and public service.

Prensa Malagueña, publisher of SUR, has sealed the deal with HM Hospitales, selling the building for 11 million euros - a deal that will generate estimated gains of approximately nine million euros (before taxes). Vocento - one of Spain's largest multimedia corporations - owns 88.1% of Prensa Malagueña.

This transaction is part of the new strategy announced by Vocento's CEO Manuel Mirat, aimed specifically at optimising the company's current real estate portfolio and improving the company's balance sheet. Vocento has already carried out similar operations with other regional newspapers such as El Correo, Diario Vasco and El Comercio, among others.

In the place of SUR's current headquarters, HM Hospitales will construct a healthcare centre, scheduled to open in 2028, with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres. The building will have nine floors and a basement of three levels, as well as 300 parking spaces. The hospital will cater for all medical and surgical specialties, equipped with cutting-edge technology in diagnostic imaging, state-of-the-art equipment, a complete surgical block, intensive care units (ICU) and a 24-hour emergency service.