SUR journalist Iván Gelibter wins prestigious award from major medical association for leading doctors

SUR Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 14:10

SUR journalist Iván Gelibter has been awarded the prestigious Pedro Aparicio Humanities Prize by the Malaga College of Doctors association.

The Argentine - born in 1987 - received the award for his work published in the Spanish daily newspaper Diario SUR and SUR in English in February: The journey of rare diseases: anguish, diagnosis and treatment? (El camino de las enfermedades raras: angustia, diagnóstico y ¿tratamiento?). It was also published on SUR in English here.

Along with Gelibter, Dr Francisco José Sánchez Torralvo also received the Best Doctoral Thesis Award 2023 in the category of emerging research groups; and Dr Lidia Cobos Palacios received the Best Doctoral Thesis Award 2023 in the category of consolidated research groups. The Health Promotion Prize was also awarded to the Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients' Association of Malaga (Apafima).

The Malaga College of Doctors awards will be presented on the feast of the Patron Saint, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, on Thursday 27 June at 7.30pm in the Dr. Gálvez Ginachero Assembly Hall. In a statement, the College of Doctors of Malaga said this is the "most important collegiate event of the year" and aims to pay tribute to the career of doctors belonging to Commálaga, a corporation with more than 10,400 members in Malaga province.

There are more than 160 Honorary Members this year who will receive their corresponding diploma in gratitude for their "extensive collegiate life". This distinction is awarded by the General Council of Medical Associations. This year, the Board of Directors of the College of Doctors also awarded the medal of Honorary Member to Doctors Enrique Herrera Ceballos and Ismael Herruzo Cabrera, both of whom stand out for being outstanding individuals in their speciality and for their dedication to patients.