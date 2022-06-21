Summer activities for children in some of Malaga’s main museums The youngest family members can have fun and learn at the same time at workshops during the forthcoming holidays

The school year is coming to an end and many parents are already wondering how to entertain their children during the summer holiday. Help is at hand, though: some of Malaga city’s best-known museums are organising workshops so the youngsters can have fun and learn something new. Details of dates, how to register and the cost of the courses are available from each museum. It is normally necessary to sign up in advance.

Picasso Museum

Fables, stories and games galore at the Picasso Museum in Malaga where, for a week, participants learn about the works of Paula Rego and Picasso through different activities. The workshops are for children aged four to 12, and will be from 10am to 2pm.

Details and tickets

Carmen Thyssen Museum

The workshops at the Carmen Thyssen museum are for children aged five to 12 and last for four days from 10am to 2pm. The participants will learn about the power of storytelling and its different forms of expression.

More information 952 21 76 79 and online here.

CAC Malaga

The Contemporary Art Centre is holding workshops on ‘Landscape and Colour’, based on the exhibition by Belgian artist Ben Sledsens, which i son display until 11 September. This is a two-day activity for children aged five to 11, free of charge, and will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 1pm.

Email pedagogico@cacmalaga.eu or call 952 20 85 00

Casa Natal Picasso Museum

The museum in the house in which Picasso was born is using its temporary exhibition ‘Yukimasa Ida visits Pablo Picasso’ as a base for its workshops, which are for children aged five to 12. These will be three-hour sessions from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Between 26 and 29 July the sessions will be in English.

Registrations: mediacion.mcnpicasso@malaga.eu or more information online here.

Russian Museum

The workshops at the Russian Museum will be free of charge and are for children aged six to 12. They will feature Picasso and his creative process, and the art works produced during the sessions will be included in a special exhibition. These will be from 10.30am to 2pm, and there is space for 20 participants at a time.

Registrations: educacion.coleccionmuseoruso@malaga.eu More information: www.coleccionmuseoruso.es

Revello Toro Museum

Children aged seven to 12 can learn drawing, painting and sculpture at this museum and discover the lives of Revello de Toro and sculptor Pedro de Mena. The workshops will take place in July.

Telephone 952 062 069 or email muserorevellodetoro@gmail.com

Pompidou Centre

The exhibition ‘Imágenes vivas’ by Yaacov Agam will be the basis for sessions held every day except Tuesdays from 12.30pm to 2pm and 5 to 7.30pm. There are also guided tours for families of the semi-permanent exhibition 'Un tiempo propio. Liberarse de las ataduras de lo cotidiano' on Sundays. Register, in person, at reception.

La Térmica

There will be sessions between 7.45am and 3.15pm for five to 12-year-olds, with games, toy construction, workshops and virtual tours of the world of art, talent shows and themed photo sessions. More information and registrations