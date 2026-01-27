Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
I.Q.
112 incident

False fire alarm triggers mass evacuation at Malaga’s Martiricos skyscrapers

A smoke detector on the 15th floor sparked a large-scale emergency response on Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents and tourists onto the streets

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 15:29

A smoke detector triggered a false fire alarm in one of the Martiricos skyscrapers in Malaga city on Tuesday morning.

Although no fire was detected, the alarm forced the evacuation of residents and tourists and caused a media uproar.

The emergency services were mobilised at 10am on 27 January, after a call reported that the smoke detector in one of the flats on the 15th floor had gone off.

The fire brigade and the police were mobilised to the scene. The alarm had caused panic among people in the building.

According to residents, "hundreds of people, including children, had to descend 30 floors, barefoot and in their pyjamas". They said that many of the people staying at accommodation flats did not know the language nor the "evacuation routes" or "the safety rules".

As per what residents have said, the detector went off in two "illegal" tourist flats. The Martiricos towers have previously been under scrutiny for lax tourist authorisation regulations.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that Malaga city council and the Andalusian regional ministry of tourism continue allowing tourist housing licences that do not comply with current regulations," residents told the media.

In addition, they said that such incidents happen "practically on a daily basis".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF run riot in the rain to send a message to Segunda rivals
  2. 2 Nerja organic farmers face eviction and loss of EU project as 400 contracts terminated
  3. 3 Carlos Alcaraz last Spaniard standing at the Australian Open as quarter-final awaits
  4. 4 UK students study the geography of Nerja
  5. 5 Benalmádena reduces residential burglaries with joint police campaign
  6. 6 Mijas to improve municipal football pitches
  7. 7 Gibraltar National Mint to unveil historic Queen Elizabeth II centenary coins at World Money Fair
  8. 8 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  9. 9 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish False fire alarm triggers mass evacuation at Malaga’s Martiricos skyscrapers

False fire alarm triggers mass evacuation at Malaga’s Martiricos skyscrapers