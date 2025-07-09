Human skull and other skeletal remains found at squatted flat on the Costa

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 10:10 Compartir

National Police officers are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains in a squatted property located on Calle Merlo, in Malaga's Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood.

It was during the cleaning work carried out by the city's municipal services on the morning of Tuesday, 8 July, that workers found a skull and several bones. The premises are often occupied by squatters.

Forensic officers were working at the scene for several hours on Tuesday in order to establish the identity of the deceased and the time of death.