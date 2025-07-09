Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of Calle Merlo, in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood. EFE / Salvador Ruiz
Investigation

Human skull and other skeletal remains found at squatted flat on the Costa

National Police officers are trying to establish the identity of the corpse that was discovered during clean-up work

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 10:10

National Police officers are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains in a squatted property located on Calle Merlo, in Malaga's Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood.

It was during the cleaning work carried out by the city's municipal services on the morning of Tuesday, 8 July, that workers found a skull and several bones. The premises are often occupied by squatters.

Forensic officers were working at the scene for several hours on Tuesday in order to establish the identity of the deceased and the time of death.

