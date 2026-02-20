Malaga 112: car burns near school and causes panic

A burning car stationed near a school caused panic in Malaga's Pedregalejo district early on Friday morning. The firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, but not before they had reached another vehicle and the hedges of a house.

Several calls alerted the emergency services to the fire around 8.25am. The firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and there were no personal injuries.

The flames, however, also burned another car and the hedges of a house.

Although the origin of the fire is unknown, sources have stated that the vehicle was an older model that was parked in the area.