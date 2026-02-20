Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Malaga 112: car burns near school and causes panic

There were no injuries, but the flames spread to another vehicle and the hedges of a house

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 20 February 2026, 13:43

A burning car stationed near a school caused panic in Malaga's Pedregalejo district early on Friday morning. The firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, but not before they had reached another vehicle and the hedges of a house.

Several calls alerted the emergency services to the fire around 8.25am. The firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and there were no personal injuries.

The flames, however, also burned another car and the hedges of a house.

Although the origin of the fire is unknown, sources have stated that the vehicle was an older model that was parked in the area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land
  2. 2 Fuengirola's new 'sports mountain' complex shows promising progress
  3. 3 17% of the homes in Benalmádena are tourist accommodation
  4. 4 Why tourists are flocking to a tiny mountain village in Italy
  5. 5 Cártama restores ancient Iberian warrior artifacts for public display
  6. 6 Almost 60 new social houses to be built in landmark exchange programme on eastern Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Unions demand tighter security in Malaga job centres
  8. 8 Sponsoring a space where music is made in Nerja
  9. 9 New Caledonian Society launches in Malaga to unite Scots across Spain
  10. 10 Bernardo de Gálvez: A hero of American independence

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga 112: car burns near school and causes panic

Malaga 112: car burns near school and causes panic