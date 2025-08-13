Ryanair offers under-30-euro flights to Malaga's annual feria from 90 destinations

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 10:01 Share

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, which is the airline that handles most passengers at the Costa del Sol airport, has launched a promotion to facilitate the arrival of tourists to Malaga's annual fair, which it regards as one of "the most iconic celebrations in Spain". The company has announced that it will offer flights to Malaga city during the month of August from only 29.99 euros from 90 departure points to the Costa del Sol. Of these, 1 are connections from other locations in Spain and 79 are international.

The airline notes that "Malaga Feria 2025 will be held from 16 to 23 August and will once again be one of the great events of summer in Andalucía. This event, which commemorates the incorporation of the city to the crown of Castile in 1487, attracted nearly 900,000 visitors in its 2024 run, consolidating its role as a cultural and tourist hub in the region." Ryanair adds that: "with 790 routes from Spanish airports, Ryanair continues to democratise travel and provide affordable getaways to unforgettable destinations. As such, the airline continues to promote a light-travel model."

Ryanair mentions the transformation that Malaga city undergoes during these days of festivities. The feria is celebrated in two different settings: the historic quarter of the city centre, where the daytime activities are concentrated with a more traditional atmosphere, and then the Real del Cortijo de Torres, which hosts more than 200 shows, the typical, covered party spaces (casetas) open to the public with food, drink and music, and also the fairground attractions and concerts by renowned artists.