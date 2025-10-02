Ryanair launches nine new winter routes at Malaga Airport

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 2 October 2025, 15:18 Share

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is increasing its connections to and from Malaga Airport. While the company has withdrawn from several regional airports in Spain due to disagreements over Spanish airport operator Aena's taxes, it remains committed to the busy gateway to the Costa del Sol. One example of this dedication are the nine new connections to and from Malaga Airport the airline has added this winter.

Two of the routes are completely new: Pardubice (the Czech Republic) and Bratislava (Slovakia), which represents the company's commitment to emerging destinations in Eastern Europe. Seven others: Ostrava and Brno (the Czech Republic); Lübeck and Münster (Germany); Stockholm Västeras (Sweden); Teesside (the UK); and Warsaw (Poland) were routes only offered in summer. Now Ryanair has extended these operations to the winter season.

Ryanair is also adding more flights to popular routes such as Copenhagen, Dublin, Fez and Milan, among others. These new connections and frequencies will increase Ryanair's capacity in Malaga during the winter season by 7%.

Frequencies

The weekly frequencies of the new routes this winter will be: Bratislava (4); Brno (2); Lübeck (2); Münster (2); Ostrava (2); Pardubice (2); Stockholm V. (2); Teesside (2) and Warsaw (6). Ryanair's 2025/2026 winter flight schedule in Malaga offers 83 routes in total.

Authorities and Ryanair representatives during the presentation.

Flights in the coming months will mostly be operated aboard the 15 aircraft the airline has based in Malaga, which means an investment of 1.5 billion dollars and more than 6,800 direct and indirect jobs, as announced by the company during a meeting with Malaga provincial and local authorities.