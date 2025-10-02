Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a Ryanair aircraft at Malaga Airport. SUR
Air travel

Ryanair launches nine new winter routes at Malaga Airport

The Irish airline has added two brand new routes to the Costa del Sol and extended other connections that have only been offered in summer until now

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 15:18

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is increasing its connections to and from Malaga Airport. While the company has withdrawn from several regional airports in Spain due to disagreements over Spanish airport operator Aena's taxes, it remains committed to the busy gateway to the Costa del Sol. One example of this dedication are the nine new connections to and from Malaga Airport the airline has added this winter.

Two of the routes are completely new: Pardubice (the Czech Republic) and Bratislava (Slovakia), which represents the company's commitment to emerging destinations in Eastern Europe. Seven others: Ostrava and Brno (the Czech Republic); Lübeck and Münster (Germany); Stockholm Västeras (Sweden); Teesside (the UK); and Warsaw (Poland) were routes only offered in summer. Now Ryanair has extended these operations to the winter season.

Ryanair is also adding more flights to popular routes such as Copenhagen, Dublin, Fez and Milan, among others. These new connections and frequencies will increase Ryanair's capacity in Malaga during the winter season by 7%.

Frequencies

The weekly frequencies of the new routes this winter will be: Bratislava (4); Brno (2); Lübeck (2); Münster (2); Ostrava (2); Pardubice (2); Stockholm V. (2); Teesside (2) and Warsaw (6). Ryanair's 2025/2026 winter flight schedule in Malaga offers 83 routes in total.

Authorities and Ryanair representatives during the presentation. Moreno

Flights in the coming months will mostly be operated aboard the 15 aircraft the airline has based in Malaga, which means an investment of 1.5 billion dollars and more than 6,800 direct and indirect jobs, as announced by the company during a meeting with Malaga provincial and local authorities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish government approves plans for A-7 motorway junction on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village
  3. 3 Angry local residents protest against plans to build pier on quiet Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 In the name of San Miguel
  5. 5

    The underground cave art museum in Malaga
  6. 6 Fuengirola lines up an extensive range of cultural activities for October
  7. 7 Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer faces long ban after red card in Burgos
  8. 8 Former Costa del Sol fishing boat forms part of humanitarian aid flotilla off coast of Gaza
  9. 9 Gastronomic Guinness records of Andalucía
  10. 10 Malaga province marks its ties with Hawaii during conference in California

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Ryanair launches nine new winter routes at Malaga Airport

Ryanair launches nine new winter routes at Malaga Airport