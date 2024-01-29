Brave ride-share driver rescues a young woman who two men were trying to rape in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 29 January 2024, 11:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

A brave ride-share driver stopped his vehicle and offered refuge to a young woman, after he spotted two men who allegedly were attempting to rape her in Malaga city.

The woman was walking near the Vialia shopping centre and the María Zambrano train station about 5am on Sunday 28 January when she witnessed two hooded men seemingly mugging another woman, who managed to run away.

The victim picked up her pace but then realised the two men were followng her. They caught up with her at Calle Cuarteles and forced her into a doorway. One man was allegedly forcibly holding her down while the other began to undress her, according to sources. But passing ride-share driver Adrián Maldonado witnessed the incident and stopped his car.

Adrián Maldonado accompanied the victim to hospital SUR

"At first glance, from a distance, I thought it was a typical couple's fight. But when I got closer I saw two guys with hoods and balaclavas struggling with a girl," the 26-year-old said. "If I hadn't passed by, they would have raped her."

The woman wrestled herself free and ran to the vehicle where she then took refuge until police arrived. The alleged attackers fled the scene but Maldonado followed them while giving his location to police over the phone. Officers then intercepted the suspects next to the Cercanías commuter train station entrance next to Avenida del Comandante Benítez and arrested them.

The men, both of Moroccan origin, aged 21 and 24, have been transferred to the Provincial Police Station in Malaga, where they remain in custody.