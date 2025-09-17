The 'most beautiful restaurant in Spain' is in Malaga, according to its clientele

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 12:47 Share

When choosing a restaurant, it is not only the menu that plays an important role. The atmosphere, the decor and the style are also factors that influence its clientele. That is why the recognition of customers who have appreciated the aesthetics of a restaurant is a plus that is worth highlighting. This year that honour has gone to a restaurant in Malaga rated as the most beautiful in Spain.

The establishment in question is the bodega El Pimpi - a living history of Malaga city's hospitality industry and a must for visitors and locals alike. The restaurant located on Calle Alcazabilla has accumulated 629 posts containing the word 'beautiful' on Tripadvisor. Ranked second and third are Perrachica in Madrid and Alfileritos 24 in Toledo.

In addition to 'beautiful', the words 'typical', 'charming', 'museum' and 'barrels' often repeat in the reviews of customers who have visited El Pimpi. They also mention its good location next to the Alcazaba and the Museo Picasso.

The other establishments in the top 10 are: San Tommaso in Valencia; Jardín del Califa in Vejer de la Frontera; Habanera, Los Montes de Galicia and Amazónico in Madrid; El Nacional in Barcelona; and La Abadía in Toledo.

Holidayguru - the travel portal behind the ranking - has taken all the restaurants listed on Tripadvisor.es and then counted the number of times words such as 'beautiful' appear in reviews.

Half a century of history

The bodega El Pimpi is one of the most classic and historic establishments in Malaga. It opened on 5 August 1971 and for more than half a century it has been a place of reference for all kinds of visitors. It stands out for the enormous amount of natural plants inside, its historic bar and the huge collection of old photos and tiles that decorate its walls. What also makes it so attractive are the wine barrels that have become an iconic image of the city.

El Pimpi has become an emblem of Malaga not only because of its decor - the establishment is firmly committed to local products. As part of the Sabor a Málaga promotional brand, it has its own vegetable garden from which it sources its produce every day and prepares numerous dishes, which are the foundation of its success.