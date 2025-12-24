Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Residents take cover as youths armed with axes, curved swords and metal chains clash in Malaga neighbourhood

The National Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the brawl

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 07:15

Two groups of youths armed with various weapons, including axes, katanas (curved swords) and metal chains, spread panic in Malaga's Parque del Sur last Wednesday. It was just after seven o'clock in the evening when the group clashed and some residents walking through the Malaga neighbourhood had to take refuge in local shops due to the violence of the suspects.

The 112 Andalucía emergency number registered the first of a dozen calls at 7.20pm, when witnesses reported a brawl in Avenida de las Postas involving at least eight youths, who were armed and moving around in vehicles and on motorbikes.

The footage of part of the altercation seen by SUR shows that the suspects threw objects at each other, threatened each other with katanas and sticks, and one of them even struck the van of one of those involved in the brawl. The footage also shows how the suspects then left the scene in two vehicles.

Sources consulted by this newspaper explained that these youths were also carrying other objects, such as a rod with a steel ball on the end and a harpoon, and that they allegedly assaulted each other.

National Police officers went to the scene, but did not find those involved in the brawl, although they observed broken glass and found some of the weapons they were carrying.

After interviewing several witnesses and carrying out the necessary enquiries, the provincial police headquarters reported that one of the young men, aged 24 and of Spanish nationality, has been arrested.

