Residents dramatically escape flames in burning building by climbing down façade of apartment block in Malaga

Nuria Triguero Malaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 10:53 Share

A large column of smoke could be seen early this Monday morning on the skyline of Malaga city: the unmistakable sign of a fire that kept the residents of the Victoria neighbourhood on tenterhooks. As a result, six houses have been rendered uninhabitable in a block of flats in Calle García de Haro, near Plaza de los Monos: the one that was the focus of the fire and five others in the same building. According to city hall sources, seven people had to be treated by 061 emergency health staff: six of them at the scene of the incident and one had to be taken to hospital.

Efectivos de Bomberos han extinguido esta madrugada un incendio en una vivienda en la calle García de Haro del distrito Centro. En el lugar han sido atendidas 7 personas por el 061, y una de ellas ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalario. pic.twitter.com/AcSY4c7wfT — Área de Seguridad Málaga (@seguridad_mlg) September 8, 2025

The fire broke out just before midnight, according to locals who witnessed it. The flames quickly engulfed the entire property and were so fierce that they also affected neighbouring flats. According to witnesses, several residents had to escape from the building by climbing down the façade. Fire crews from the city's Martiricos, Mayorazgo and Teatinos fire stations were quickly on the scene, with various resources and the extinguishing work lasted several hours.