Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Residents leave the building by climbing down from a balcony.
Residents leave the building by climbing down from a balcony. SUR
112 incident

Residents dramatically escape flames in burning building by climbing down façade of apartment block in Malaga

Six people required treatment at the scene and one was transferred to hospital following the blaze which engulfed a property in the city this Monday morning

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Monday, 8 September 2025, 10:53

A large column of smoke could be seen early this Monday morning on the skyline of Malaga city: the unmistakable sign of a fire that kept the residents of the Victoria neighbourhood on tenterhooks. As a result, six houses have been rendered uninhabitable in a block of flats in Calle García de Haro, near Plaza de los Monos: the one that was the focus of the fire and five others in the same building. According to city hall sources, seven people had to be treated by 061 emergency health staff: six of them at the scene of the incident and one had to be taken to hospital.

The fire broke out just before midnight, according to locals who witnessed it. The flames quickly engulfed the entire property and were so fierce that they also affected neighbouring flats. According to witnesses, several residents had to escape from the building by climbing down the façade. Fire crews from the city's Martiricos, Mayorazgo and Teatinos fire stations were quickly on the scene, with various resources and the extinguishing work lasted several hours.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Façade of new Palacio de la Tinta luxury hotel in Malaga revealed
  2. 2 Money for nothing
  3. 3 Companies sought for Costa del Sol cycle path contract
  4. 4 From corporate America to the heart of Malaga
  5. 5 Official opening of new Ricardo Soriano health centre is still delayed
  6. 6 Giorgio Armani: haute-couture for Ronda's Pedro Romero fair
  7. 7 The polyester gospel
  8. 8 Guaro to light up during its multicultural festival
  9. 9 Protest at closure of El Calvario emergency department in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Back to school with the latest trends according to TikTok

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Residents dramatically escape flames in burning building by climbing down façade of apartment block in Malaga