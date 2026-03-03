Malaga firefighters rescue inhabitants through windows after meter room catches fire

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 15:23 Share

The inhabitants of a building in Malaga city lived through a terrifying experience early on Tuesday morning after the meter room of their building caught fire. Firefighters rescued many of them through the windows.

The first calls came around 7.50am, when several inhabitants of the building in the Cruz de Humilladero district reported that smoke had started to seep into their homes through gaps in the wiring, sockets and other holes.

In panic, some residents tried to leave the building via the stairs despite the poor visibility and the dense smoke in the communal areas. Some callers warned that there could be people trapped in the building.

Upon their arrival, the firefighters evacuated 16 households due to smoke. The flames partially damaged one of the homes due to its proximity to the meter room, where the fire had originated.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. One person received assistance for smoke inhalation and another inhabitant had to go to hospital after suffering a fall while going down the stairs.