Against-the-clock search for two cousins, 14 and 18, reported lost after going fishing in kayak on Costa del Sol

Two cousins, 14 and 18, were rescued by Spain's maritime rescue service on Wednesday, 30 July, after the father of one of them lost sight of the kayak in which they had gone fishing. The search and rescue operation took happened off the coast of the Costa del Sol, near the Pedregalejo district in Malaga city.

The concerned parent called the emergency services shortly after 9pm. He said that his son had gone fishing with his cousin in an orange kayak, but he had lost sight of them an hour and a half before he made the call. The youths had not taken mobile phones with them and there was no way to communicate with them.

The maritime rescue unit immediately launched a rescue operation, which was joined by the police. The Salvamar Alnitak vessel was mobilised. It was a time-sensitive operation due to the late hour as night fell, which decreased visibility. Fortunately, the teenagers were located around 9.46pm. Their kayak was located about 200 metres from the shore.

The pair were taken to the shore and neither of them required medical attention.

Salvamento Marítimo tips to stay safe at sea

- Don't put yourself in unnecessarily risky situations and avoid going out at sea when the conditions are not optimal and visibility is reduced

- Know the area where you are going to check for rip currents or zones with prevailing winds blowing out to sea

- Don't go out alone; if you do, let someone know your departure time and planned route

- Carry a waterproof communication device such as a mobile phone in a waterproof case or a GPS tracker

- Take a basic sea safety course