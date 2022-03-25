Renfe to launch a new Twitter notification service for local train delays on the coast From Monday a new account will automatically issue notifications to rail users who subscribe rail company's new social media feed

Users of the Cercanias local train services on the Malaga - Fuengirola line have been wanting it for some time. And the demand peaked at the end of last year when a large number of train cancellations and delays frustrated commuters. They complained that the only way to learn about rail delays and cancellations was at the station itself, leaving little or no time to replan a journey.

So now, in order to improve the passenger information, Renfe has developed a new system suing the Twitter social media platform. The account is called @InfoCercanias and will operate from Monday, 28 March and it will automatically send messages to its followers about incidents on the Cercania services as they happen.

The system is simple but will only be available to passengers who use Twitter. At the moment, Renfe has no plans to develop a similar system for other social media platforms, like Facebook or Instagram. Renfe say the reason for this is they are not as practical when providing information in real time.