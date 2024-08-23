Renfe rolls out new direct AVE high-speed train service between Malaga and Barcelona

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 23 August 2024, 14:15 | Updated 14:26h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's state train operator Renfe has today started selling tickets for the new direct AVE high-speed train service between Malaga, Cordoba, Zaragoza and Barcelona, which will start running on 16 September.

From that date onwards, the AVE train departing from Malaga at 5.57pm (with stops in Cordoba and Madrid) will continue to Zaragoza, arriving in Barcelona at 11.55pm. This train will run daily, except on Saturdays.

In the opposite direction, it will depart from Barcelona at 5.50am, with stops in Zaragoza, Madrid, Cordoba and arrival in Malaga at 12.36pm. This train will run from Monday to Friday.

With these new AVE services, the weekly schedule for travel between the capital of the Costa del Sol and Barcelona will be 39 direct trains, which will mean a weekly offer of 14,000 seats, according to Renfe in a statement.

In addition to these direct connections, there will be other travel options with two-train connections and marketed through a single integrated ticket.