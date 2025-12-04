Record-breaking sailing ship anchors at Malaga port

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 4 December 2025, 21:04 Share

The M5 sailing ship is currently making a stop at Muelle Uno, in the megayacht harbour in the port of Malaga. This boat, which is 78 metres long, has several technical features that make it unique.

On the one hand, it is the largest yacht constructed from fibreglass, which allows the hull to be lighter so that it can gain speed and sail in light winds. Additionally, it is also the largest sailing yacht with a single mast (which rises up to 80 metres high).

Meanwhile, the rigging system (the cables that support the mast) is made of fibre and titanium, which saves up to 18 tonnes of weight compared to a conventional steel system.

The sailing yacht was originally built as Mirabella V, but recently underwent a refurbishment at the NCA Refit shipyard in Italy. It was originally commissioned by Joseph Vittoria, former CEO of car rental company Avis, and first launched in 2004.

Oil billionaire

Paradoxically, one of the greenest yachts in existence is owned by Rodney Ray Lewis, an American oil tycoon, founder and chairman of Lewis Energy, a Texas-based fossil fuel exploration company.

As a curiosity, Lewis, who is the son of an US air force pilot, is known to collect vintage warplanes, which he personally pilots. He also does the same at the helm of his powerful sailboat.

The M5 can accommodate up to 16 passengers in eight cabins, served by a crew of 17 professionals. Its maximum speed is 14 knots, and wind navigation is supported by the propulsion of two powerful Caterpillar engines. The estimated price tag is around 50 million euros, with annual maintenance costing between three and five million euros.