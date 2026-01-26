Rally on Monday evening to condemn first gender-based murder in Malaga province of 2026

Cristina Vallejo Monday, 26 January 2026, 16:11 Share

The Violencia Cero platform against gender-based violence has scheduled its first rally in Malaga for 2026. It will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución, starting at 7.30pm today (Monday, 26 January).

The demonstration has been triggered by the death of a 33-year-old British woman, who was reportedly killed by her ex-partner in Alhaurín El Grande on Saturday.

Victoria and her ex-partner share two seven-year-old twin daughters and an 11-year-old son. The children were reportedly present at the scene when their father stabbed their mother. The woman managed to call for help, but died by the time the emergency services arrived.

The suspect has previously been reported for domestic violence.

The number of women killed by gender-based violence in Spain in less than a month so far this year is now five. The total number of cases since 2003 (the year when data collection for such crimes started) is 1,348.

The number of underage children who have become orphans after losing their mothers to gender-based violence so far this year is five and 509 since 2013.