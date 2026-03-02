Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Qatar Airways aircraft. Salvador Salas. Archivo
Air transport

Qatar Airways temporarily suspends flights to and from Malaga

The airline, which operates three weekly flights to Doha, will resume them once the Gulf airspace reopens

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 2 March 2026, 09:39

Qatar Airways, which operates three weekly flights from Malaga to Doha, has announced the temporary suspension of all operations since Sunday due to the airspace being closed.

The airline is working with government and relevant authorities to provide support to affected passengers. It will resume operations as soon as the Gulf airspace reopens.

In addition, the airline expects some flight delays once operations resume.

Qatar Airways has increased its ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other major airports to assist passengers.

The last to return to Malaga

Among the last to return to Malaga on Sunday were Isabel López Ruiz and her family from Vélez-Málaga.

The family spent last week travelling between Istanbul, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. "Ours was the last flight to take off. We were already in the air when we saw that the plane was being diverted to Cairo. We didn't know anything at the time and a flight attendant told us that war had broken out and that they had closed the airspace, which was why we had to divert."

