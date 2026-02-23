Malaga city neighbourhood mobilises search for Nachito, a 16-year-old dog missing since Monday

M. J. D. A. Monday, 23 February 2026, 14:07 Share

Puerto de la Torre has mobilised en masse to find Nachito, a 16-year-old Chihuahua who has been missing from home since Monday 16 February. The dog was last seen at 9:55am, when security cameras at the family home captured him leaving the property after the door was accidentally opened by a gust of wind.

Its owner, Paco Moya, explained that the animal is "very old, is deaf and practically blind". "We believe he became totally disorientated in the wind". The house is also near a wooded area and a riverbed, so the owner fears that the little dog could have wandered off in that direction and now has no idea how to return home.

Another possibility being considered is that someone might have taken the dog. However, despite the dog being microchipped, the family has not received any notification from a veterinary clinic or the local police, who had already been notified of the disappearance. "We don't believe a dog that age can survive so many days alone in the open. We suspect someone might have picked him up and, for some reason, hasn't yet reported it", says Moya, who hopes that, if someone does have Nachito, "their heart will soften and they'll return him".

Thus far, searches in the area have yielded no evidence of a hit-and-run, keeping alive the hope of finding the dog alive. Paco Moya says that Nachito was born in San Luis Potosí (Mexico) and his sister-in-law brought him over to Spain.

The lastest organised search took place on Saturday 21 February at 11am, with volunteers meeting at the Colegio Europa car park in Puerto de la Torre. The aim was to comb the surrounding countryside and streams near the residential area, but still no Nachito.

The family has also set up the following phone number - 618 36 18 83 - for any relevant information on the whereabouts of Nachito and has even announced a reward for anyone who helps them to locate the dog.