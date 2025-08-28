Primaprix to open its third 'outlet' supermarket in Malaga

The new premises in the city are already being fitted out.

Retail chain Primaprix is about to open its third outlet supermarket in Malaga city. The new store, scheduled to open on 11 September, will be located in the El Perchel district.

The company has started to furnish the premises on Calle 17 Armengual de la Mota, which were previously occupied by Kilocentro.

Primaprix offers top brands of consumer goods with discounts of up to 70%. It was founded in 2015 and, since then, it has experienced significant growth throughout the country.

Its standard shop has between 450 and 600 square metres of floor space. It has a dozen employees and offers an average of about 2,200 items, although, in some cases, they may reach up to 3,000 lines.

The company's first shop in Malaga opened at the end of 2020 on Paseo de los Tilos in the district of Cruz de Humilladero. The shop gained quick success. Subsequently, in September 2022, the company opened another store on Calle La Hoz in the Huelin district.