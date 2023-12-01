Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police searching for hit-run driver after cyclist killed in Malaga

Police searching for hit-run driver after cyclist killed in Malaga

Officers are trying to track down a second vehicle involved in the incident which could lead to finding the suspect

SUR

Friday, 1 December 2023, 17:44

A manhunt is under way for a driver who hit and killed a cyclist and then fled the scene in Malaga.

The motorist struck the 53-year-old cyclist after rear-ending a vehicle at kilometre 64.4 of the A-357 highway about 10pm on Thursday 30 November. The Guardia Civil is searching for the other vehicle involved to try and track down the hit-and-run driver.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the junction near the transport centre after receiving numerous calls from passers-by, but the cyclist died at the scene.

