Policing of week-long Malaga summer fair results in 64 people arrested

Malaga's huge week-long summer fair has closed for yet another year and the National Police force in the city has taken stock. It has announced that 64 people were arrested for crimes of robbery with violence, against public health, against sexual freedom, of resistance and disobedience and assault. In addition, 5,116 people have been identified and 589 reports have been drawn up, most of them for people carrying drugs and weapons.

This has been reported by the government subdelegation in Malaga. The police units deployed in the Cortijo de Torres fairground and the city centre areas intervened in 66 brawls and carried out 63 private security inspections, as well as attending a stabbing incident which involved knife injuries.

The latter happened on Monday, 18 August, at the door of the El Embrujo 'caseta', where several police units arrived at the scene after seeing an 18-year-old man being chased by the establishment's security staff. The security guards caught up with the suspect and held him until the officers, who were close by and witnessed the incident, arrived on the scene. The security staff told the police that the young man had stabbed a bouncer.

The incidents also include an alleged sexual assault in another 'caseta' at the Cortijo de Torres fairground. It happened in the early hours of Thursday, 21 August, just past the halfway point of the Malaga fair. It was around 1am when a woman reported that she had been touched by a man. The police arrested the suspect.

Government representative in Malaga Javier Salas highlighted the work of the state security forces deployed in the special policing operation and said that "it has been a safe Malaga fair thanks to their work".

A total of 2,100 officers from the National Police and the Guardia Civil were part of the security deployment for the Feria de Málaga 2025. Specifically, 250 officers were from the Guardia Civil remaining 1,850 officers were from the National Police, with a daily average of 200 officers on the streets.