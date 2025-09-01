Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Planes and helicopter join firefighting efforts as new wildfire breaks out in Malaga city
Photos: Salvador Salas / Video Pedro J. Quero
Smoke from the wildfire in the Monte Coronado area is visible in many parts of the capital of the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 1 September 2025, 15:51

A new forest fire has broken out in the Monte Coronado area of the Malaga city. Aircraft from the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca specialist brigade are already working in the area to prevent it from spreading. Two units, a fire engine and a Super Puma helicopter are in the area. Subsequently, and in view of the evolution of the blaze, two cargo planes have joined the operation. According to the latest Plan Infoca update, the evolution is favourable and work is under way to stabilise the fire.

Together with the resources deployed by Plan Infoca, three fire-fighting teams made up of three fire engines, two fire engines and a light vehicle from the CPB provincial brigade's Central (Martiricos), Limonar and Teatinos fire stations in Malaga were also deployed to the scene.

This is the second fire to break out in the same area of the city. On 18 August, Plan Infoca and CPB personnel put out a fire of similar characteristics in this area of Palma-Palmilla.

