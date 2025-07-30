Plan unveiled to improve and extend Malaga's green spaces: these are the objectives of the project

The city council has not implemented the plan to facilitate the use of Gibralfaro as a park yet.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 17:10 Share

Although Malaga city council still has several pending tasks to improve the Costa del Sol capital's green areas through the creation of new parks, the environmental department has already put out to tender the drafting of a study to expand garden and park spaces.

While the creation of the Teatinos park and the opening of Mount Gibralfaro to the public have been waiting for approval and planning for years, the department is focusing on the 'Plan de Infraestructura Verde y Azul de Málaga' (green and blue infrastructure plan), with which it aims to prepare Malaga for fighting climate change through compliance with the parameters for green areas. The contract, worth 124,980 euros, has already been put out to tender. It cites various national and European green strategies as reference points, including the European Green Deal and the Urban Agenda for the EU.

The contracted company will first have to carry out a study of the climate and its medium-term evolution; an analysis of the current regulations (including the Plan Director del Arbolado currently in preparation); and an assessment of the green areas available in the city, their accessibility, surface area per inhabitant, etc.

Prioritisation

Once this diagnosis has been carried out, a set of actions will be proposed to improve existing green areas and create new ones, taking into account the spaces along riverbeds. In addition, "smaller-scale actions will be designed for roads, squares, pavements and parking areas, so as to favour green corridors, reduce heat islands, promote biodiversity and improve thermal comfort and air quality on a small scale". The possibility of implementing vertical gardens in municipal buildings and new urban vegetable gardens is also contemplated.

Similarly, the plan will have to design the connectivity between green areas and prioritise their creation in those areas of the city with the least surface area. Shaded areas must also be favoured, while green corridors must link open spaces.

The proposal should provide information on water management and its environmental impact. The city council has asked Malaga's resident to give their opinion on what the best proposal would be.