Plainclothes police catch man 'red-handed' groping foreign tourist in Malaga city centre

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 21 July 2025, 13:27 Compartir

A man, 32, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 July, after plainclothes Local Police officers caught him groping a young foreign tourist in Malaga city centre.

The incident happened at around 1am, while the police were monitoring the streets of the city centre. They noticed the suspicious behaviour of a man of Moroccan origin and decided to check what his intentions were.

As they were walking behind him, they saw that he was following a group of young women. According to the police statement, when he reached them, he touched one of them on the buttocks. The 20-year-old Dutch woman turned around and reproached him.

He tried to flee, but was detained by the police. The foreign tourist told the officers that she did not know the man and that she was going to file a complaint against him. The perpetrator has already been brought before the courts.