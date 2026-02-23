Holidaymaker hit by car while 'incorrectly crossing' road outside Malaga Airport

A 30-year-old man has sustained several fractures after a car struck him on the MA-21 road near the entrance to Malaga Airport on Monday morning.

The emergency services received an alert at 10.37am. The man, who had just landed, was allegedly crossing with a group of friends in a non-pedestrian area.

According to sources, the man reportedly has fractures to his left leg and may have injuries to other parts of his body, although their severity is not known at this stage.