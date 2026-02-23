Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Holidaymaker hit by car while 'incorrectly crossing' road outside Malaga Airport

The 30-year-old injured man, who had just landed in Malaga, may have sustained several fractures

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 23 February 2026, 13:45

A 30-year-old man has sustained several fractures after a car struck him on the MA-21 road near the entrance to Malaga Airport on Monday morning.

The emergency services received an alert at 10.37am. The man, who had just landed, was allegedly crossing with a group of friends in a non-pedestrian area.

According to sources, the man reportedly has fractures to his left leg and may have injuries to other parts of his body, although their severity is not known at this stage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol attractions ready as major theme parks reopen for new season
  2. 2 Malaga gains four new Soles in the Repsol Guide
  3. 3 Buy or rent, property prices continue to rise
  4. 4 A leisurely experience along the Guadalquivir
  5. 5 Buying to rent. Regulations that affect tourist lets
  6. 6 IVA refunds at Malaga Airport reach record 26.5m euros as shopping tourism booms
  7. 7 Investigation opens into alleged use of unstable reagents at Axarquía hospital
  8. 8 The world hits peak wine
  9. 9 City council formalises contract for study into new La Rosaleda stadium options
  10. 10 Democracy inaction

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Holidaymaker hit by car while 'incorrectly crossing' road outside Malaga Airport

Holidaymaker hit by car while &#039;incorrectly crossing&#039; road outside Malaga Airport