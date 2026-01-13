Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Patient punches doctor in Malaga's Hospital Regional

The woman went to the emergency department in the midst of an 'anxiety attack', reportedly following an argument with her boyfriend over a break-up

Juan Cano

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:40

A new case of aggression towards a healthcare professional was reported on 7 January. The incident happened at the Hospital Regional in Malaga, where a patient reportedly punched and tried to kick a doctor in the hospital's emergency department.

According to the Malaga medical union (SMM), the woman went to the hospital after suffering an anxiety attack following a break-up. She reportedly punched the doctor in the chest while he was treating her.

After that first blow, the patient tried to kick him several times, but the doctor managed to dodge the attack. The woman reportedly damaged the furniture and the medical equipment in the consultation room.

The situation ended with the intervention of hospital security guards, who removed the patient from the premises. The doctor, who was physically unharmed, informed his head of department and is currently waiting to report the assailant to the police.

On the morning of Tuesday, 13 January, healthcare workers gathered outside the hospital in an act of protest against this new case of violence, the second against a doctor in the province of Malaga so far in 2026.

SMM warns that such incidents, which must not be tolerated, have been on the rise in recent years. The union hopes that "there will be no further attacks in the coming months".

