Malaga puts on the style on Europe's longest outdoor catwalk

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 11:56 Share

Pasarela Larios rolled out its blue carpet for the 14th year in a row on Friday and Saturday nights. The main commercial street of Malaga city once again turned into a display of fashion and a mixture of cultures. Designers from Ukraine, Morocco, Tenerife, Seville, Jaén and Granada - as well as locals - dressed their models for the 350-metre outdoor catwalk, the longest in Europe.

This unique event is already expanding beyond its origin, although it remains committed to local fashion represented by the latest collections of Malaga-based designer houses. It saw clothes far removed from fast fashion, with fabrics and patterns made with passion and care.

On Friday, as he did in 2024, Juan Carlos Armas (Tenerife) opened the fashion show, which started after a little delay due to a technical problem. Glitter, floral details and pastel tones marked his collection 'El jardín de las malvas' (the garden of mauves'). His designs celebrate women's dual nature: "their softness and resilience", as the designer pointed out.

Two Moroccan houses came next: Romeo Couture (with its heart-stopping platforms and its daring use of orange) and Btissam Dahane (with its spectacular deluxe kaftans). Montesco - one of the most renowned haute couture labels in the city - brought the audience back to the 90s with its characteristic and eternal baroque models.

This year's Pasarela Larios presented a total of 12 brands of very different styles, with a clear predominance of white, rhinestones, capes and more fitted silhouettes that enhance the feminine. There was also a children's fashion show, directed by Ukrainian Vel Yurchenko (By Vel), who had focused on eye-catching, extravagant outfits.

Next came Susana Hidalgo - winner of the 'Alfiler de Oro' (golden pin) award in 2024. The Malaga designer presented her new bridal collection 'Alborada' (Dawn). Her aim was to pay tribute to the sun and the "woman that shines with her own light - elegant, feminine and sensual". Within her collection, the coats and jackets of Chanel-like fabrics, with distinctive back designs, golden brushstrokes and delicate plumeti details stood out.

Velvet and layers of tapestry fabrics dominated the designs of JJS By Nel Houki, while Jaén-based designer Lucía Cano had also opted for bridal models with a lot of personality. Moncho Heredia was a breath of fresh air for plus-size fashion, while Antonia Galiano directly walked into the autumn with her collection 'Sueños de otoño' (Autumn Dreams). Meanwhile, Granada was represented by Ñz Cañizares.

Zoom Aurora Gaviño, collecting the Golden Pin award. Marilú Báez

The final touch was 2025 winner of the 'Golden Pin' award Aurora Gaviño - the designer from Seville who was joined by her daughters. She was not the only winner that night, however, as Malaga model Lucía Sánchez received the fresh face award. The 21-year-old nursing student also walked the Plaza Mayor catwalk in Madrid with Carolina Herrera last week.

Saturday's runway

The runway on Saturday was dedicated to emerging designers and new talents. Some of the main local brands, alongside Pasarela Larios regular Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, presented their creations. Among the novice professionals were Ribes y Casals, Osvaldo Joya Design, Nati Rudnitskaya, Pepe Canela, Dona Ralph, José Perea and Félix Ramiro.

In addition, Malaga's provincial authority once again gave 15 new talents the opportunity to present their designs. The designers who walked the impressive blue carpet in this edition of the Málaga de Moda brand's competition were: Antonio Corpas, Javier Muñoz (Ruptura), Azahara Crisóstomo, Irene Ramírez, Leonor Bassa, Samuel Reyes, Blanca Cela, Jorán Torres, Renata Esteve, Covadonga F. Carrodeguas, Rocío González, Xenia Albacete, Pedro López, Tatian Cortés and Sol Cortés.