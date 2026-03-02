Malaga's mayor stands firmly behind Guadalmedina 'plaza-bridges' project

Monday, 2 March 2026, 15:10 Share

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre has defended the 'plaza-bridges' project above the Guadalmedina riverbed that runs through the city, stating that the infrastructure guarantees safety.

The mayor made a statement on Monday in response to veteran engineer José Alba, who described the project as a mere "stage set" and criticised its technical viability. He has stated that a better project would be to build a full avenue over the riverbed.

De la Torre responded that the current project poses no risks, because the regional government of Andalucía has adjusted the flood capacity of the riverbed. In addition, the mayor said that the El Limonero dam has been adapted to better retain floodwaters.

De la Torre reminded Alba that the proposal to cover the entire riverbed has "encountered a lot of institutional resistance from the water authorities". "The current project connects the left bank and the right bank and creates a beautiful and attractive space. If we cover too much, the lower part is lost. If we cover less, we keep what is above and what is below. We have to coexist with the river and there is room for improvement in the retention of water from the urban streams in that basin," the mayor said.

"I believe that the path we have embarked on is one of institutional consensus, while leaving open the possibility of eventually placing traffic from the two avenues that meet at the river underground to create a more connected urban space," De la Torre said.