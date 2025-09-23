Ouigo offers low-cost high-speed train tickets from Malaga to other parts of Spain starting from just nine euros

Isabel Méndez Málaga Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 12:55 Share

Although the summer has officially ended, autumn is a great time for travelling around Spain by train, often because journey prices are cheaper. The French-owned high-speed train operator Ouigo is one of the companies offering deals and has launched its 'Pink Days' offer, which allows rail passengers the opportunity to purchase low-cost tickets for nine, 15, 19 or 25 euros for trips between September and November. The offer lasts three days, from 23 to 25 September.

The high-speed train operator also offers cheap tickets, XL seats and special fares for children. For instance, children between four and 13 years of age can travel for seven euros, while children under three years of age can travel for free as long as they are held by an adult. In addition, in the case that there is a delay of half an hour or more, passengers will be compensated.

In addition, Ouigo has a 'Tiempo para pensar' ('time to think') option that, in exchange for just two euros, allows you to reserve your trip and take the time to consider the trip in the next 48 hours to seven days.