Portugal's famous 'pastéis de nata' custard tarts arrive in Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 15:13

Portugal's famous 'pastéis de nata' (custard tarts) have arrived in Malaga. Natas D'ouro, a business founded in Porto, has just opened its doors in the city's Soho district, in what is the company's first opening in the south of Spain.

Natas D'ouro defines itself as a place specialising in flavoured custards, coffee and port wine. "The best products from Portugal now in Malaga," the company has announced about the shop which is located at number 11 Calle Tomás Heredia.

The new café officially opened on Wednesday 3 September at 3pm and to celebrate its opening it handed out free cakes to its first customers.

The Portuguese company started in 2017 after the partnership with the centenary Borges wine cellar, one of the leading national wine companies recognised inside and outside the country. Together they make a cake "that manages to transport you to the banks of the Douro in just one bite".

The company's expansion began in 2022 and they already have five locations in Spain. In addition to the recent opening in Malaga, they are also present in Madrid, Vigo, Pontevedra and Palma and the next planned opening will be in Santiago de Compostela.

The company offers different flavoured custard tarts and in addition to the traditional one and the one with port wine, they also use chocolate, lemon, orange and caipirinha. They complete their offer with Portuguese coffee and port wine delights (traditional sweets with a biscuit base with chocolate, filled with salted caramel with honey, port wine and decorated with slices of crunchy almond cheesecake and grapes macerated in port wine). In Malaga they also sell savoury specialities made with chicken, meat and sardines.