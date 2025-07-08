Operation Malagueta: how a beach on the Costa del Sol became a hostage rescue zone

Matías Stuber Malaga Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 14:36 | Updated 14:45h. Compartir

Thousands of curious onlookers gathered at La Malagueta beach in Malaga city on the Costa del Sol at 11am this Tuesday morning to witness a simulated hostage operation carried out by the Spanish Navy.

In camouflage attire and with a khaki balaclava covering his face, Antonio stepped on the beach with his heavy boots. Of course, Antonio is the fictional name of an anonymous soldier from the marine corps, who participated in the exhibition, alongside the Juan Carlos I and the Galicia warships. There were also helicopters and two Harrier jet planes impressing attendees.

The simulation performed a hostage rescue operation in a conflict zone. The two imposing warships and the jets in the sky provided reinforcement to the group of marines that waited with combat helmets, heavy backpacks, assault rifles and special goggles on the coast.

Rescuing hostages both inside and outside Spain is one of the Navy's many tasks. They have participated in Afghanistan, the Balkans, the Middle East, etc. Spanish troops have the capacity to intervene anywhere in the world. To practice, they perform simulations like the one at La Malagueta beach. Everything is recreated down to the last detail. Every move is executed with precision. In a real situation, the price to pay for hesitating would be too high.

Impressing the young

There are many 'company secrets' in the Navy, but exhibitions like the one in Malaga hide nothing from the public. During the simulation on Tuesday, loudspeakers announced every step of the exercise, with Kenny Loggins' Highway to the Danger Zone playing in the background.

It would be no surprise if such a demonstration attracted young people, who might consider a future with the Armed Forces. After all, potential recruitment is one of the operation's aims.

After 35 minutes, the hostages were released, under the sound of the audience applauding. In drills, the "good guys" always win. For this to also be the case in a real situation, such training exercises are a must.