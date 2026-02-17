Malaga becomes 'the new Malta' as Betsson Group launches AI and dev hub

Nuria Triguero Málaga Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 16:39 Share

Swedish online gambling multinational Betsson Group has chosen Malaga to launch its new tech hub. The company will move with at least 200 employees to the fourth and fifth floor of the new Ágora office building.

The office space in the Carretera de Cádiz district, next to the old Tabacalera factory, is still under construction.

The space that Betsson will rent includes a terrace with sea views. The online casino has already started to recruit specialists both locally and from abroad, mostly backend and frontend developers, AI and machine learning experts.

At the Biznaga Fest fair in 2025, Betsson had a stand where attendees could learn about its corporate culture and employment opportunities. The global company closed 2025 with record revenues of almost 1.2 billion euros. It has more than 2,500 employees in some 20 countries.

Malaga: the new Malta

After contemplating several locations, Betsson has picked Malaga for "its strong technology ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, access to international talent and high quality of life". For Betsson, Malaga shares many qualities with Malta, where the company has its main headquarters.

Betsson's goal is to expand its capabilities in game development, native application development and AI.

In the Ágora building, Betsson will join major international companies, especially from the tech sector.

Head of offices at Savills Andalucía (the building's promoter) Aranzazu García welcomes the arrival of Betsson. She believes that the company is further proof that Malaga is a leading "hub for innovation, technology and international talent".

García says that such "state-of-the-art office buildings" complement "the city's attractiveness for global companies seeking connectivity, quality of life and first-class workspaces".

Savills highlights the strong demand for office space along the city's west coast - Malaga's new 'premium area'.