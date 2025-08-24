One young man dead and two others arrested after stabbing in Malaga city centre

Local residents at the scene of the stabbing this Sunday.

A stabbing incident in the Alameda de Capuchinos area near the Correos building in Malaga city centre has resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man and the arrest of two 23 year olds for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The fatal stabbing happened at around 7.40am, sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services agency confirmed to SUR.

Officers from the National Police, Local Police and 061 emergency health service were quickly on the scene and rushed the victim to a hospital in the capital of the Costa del Sol due to the seriousness of his injuries.

However, the National Police force confirmed that the young man died at the health centre, adding that the other two men allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested. The homicide group has taken charge of the investigation.