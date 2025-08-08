One of the biggest megayachts in the world sails into Malaga again

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 8 August 2025, 10:50 Share

The 141-metre-long megayacht Yas has obviously taken a liking to Malaga and the Costa del Sol - a destination it has once again chosen as one of its stopovers. Although the names of the guests on board have not been revealed they will surely be from the circle of friends of the owner's closest entourage.

The Yas, moored at the megayacht marina, next to the lighthouse in the city's port, is so large that it overshadows the shops, bars and restaurants at the end of Muelle Uno. A true floating colossus, this is one of the largest such vessels to have passed through the city facility. What it is also known for are its state-of-the-art safety features, among them a variety of defence systems.

This is not the first time that it has chosen to moor in Malaga - it has done so on at least two previous occasions, almost always in May. Seeing as it has done it in August this time, it is highly likely that it is travelling with a group of top-end passengers on board

Zoom View of the Yas from the dock, with its characteristic blue glass windows. SUR

The Yas is one of the official recreational yachts of the Crown of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The boat belongs to Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. Known as Fazza, the 42-year-old prince is very active on social media, where he has more than 12 million followers.

The ship was initially built in 1978 as a frigate of the Dutch navy, the HNLMS Piet Hein. It was subsequently sold to the United Arab Emirates Navy for military use, and named Al Emirat, according to information available on various specialised nautical websites.

Between 2011 and 2015, the frigate underwent a complete refit at ADM shipyards in Abu Dhabi to become today's private superyacht Yas. Its exterior is striking not only for its size, but also for the distinctive sky-blue colour of its decks and its large glass front window.

It can accommodate more than 60 passengers and 56 crew. Among its main features are a heliport, several swimming pools, a spa and, above all, the most advanced high-tech navigation and safety systems.

The Yas will remain moored at the marina until mid-August, presenting an excellent opportunity for boating enthusiasts to visit Muelle Uno and take a closer look at one of the most luxurious yachts in the world.