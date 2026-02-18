ONCE lottery draw delivers 675,000 euros in Malaga neighbourhood

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:58 Share

Lady Luck once again visited a chosen neighbourhood in Malaga on Tuesday, 17 February. 'ONCE' lottery worker José Pérez has sold one ticket worth 500,000 euros and five worth 35,000 each in the Huelin neighbourhood.

Pérez has been an ONCE salesperson since 2004. Throughout his career, he has sold winning tickets 12 times, but the excitement hasn't faded for him.

"It is always a great joy to give the prize to my customers, wherever they are. I'm trying to shake off the disappointment that I didn't win," he jokingly told SUR on Wednesday. He hopes the winners will go and see him so that they can share the joy.

Tuesday's draw also delivered 350,000 euros in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), with ten tickets, and 210,000 euros in El Puerto de Santa María (Cadiz), with six tickets. The rest of the prizes went to Asturias and Murcia.