Noise level monitors to be installed on Malaga promenade in bid to help locals, boat crews and tourists sleep peacefully

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 16:42

The popular Palmeral de las Sorpresas dockside promenade (Muelle 2) in Malaga port in the city centre will have four sound level meters installed to control noise pollution in the area. The space, inaugurated in 2011, is experiencing an upward trend in activity; and the adjacent Muelle Uno retail and hospitality area, which it is linked to, welcomed 13.3 million visitors last year.

But musical performances by authorised buskers in the Palmeral have not been without controversy and there has been an increase in the number of events. Now the musical instruments used and the sound level may not exceed 73 decibels and, for artistic shows that do not involve sound, there are four other areas set up for silent performances on the promenade.

The Port Authority has contracted Innovaciones Tecnológicas del Sur for 19,089 euros to install and put these sound level meters into service within 42 days. They will be located at four points along the promenade. The first, next to the access to the westernmost part of the park, opposite the Gutiérrez restaurant. The second will be located in front of the maritime station, while the third and fourth will be located in the square next to what used to be the Aula del Mar and in front of the Kaleido restaurant.

Authorised music events can be held from 10am-4pm and from 4pm-10pm at four locations which coincide approximately with the sound level meters. The aim is to reconcile musical performances with the quality of life of local residents and tranquility for crews and tourists.

The Port Authority said that success of the musical performances obliges it “to adopt some rules to facilitate the leisure of visitors to the port, but in harmony and balance with the rest of the activities taking place in the same space and, of course, with the right to rest and tranquility that the crews of the vessels moored in our docks and the residents of adjoining areas have".

Authorisations

Music performance authorisations are for one year and cost 129.44 euros per year for the occupation and the same amount for the performance of the activity. In the latter case, the Port Authority justifies this amount by the impossibility of quantifying the annual turnover, given that financial compensation for the artist is prohibited, without prejudice to any donations that passers-by give to the musicians.

Artists are also required to take out civil liability and damage insurance. Furthermore, accreditation holders undertake to respect the port's rules, which include not hindering pedestrians with their performances, not using or damaging street furniture and not obstructing access to the venues and restaurants. Inspection and control of the authorised activities is the responsibility of the Port Police.