Malaga to regulate buskers at the port and these are the new rules and regulations

Potential buskers at the Port of Malaga will have go under the spotlight as authorities look to regulate street music.

Following an increase in the number of performances in the Palmeral de las Sorpresas area, the Port Authority put the brakes on artistic acts in the public thoroughfare last summer in a bid to control noise levels, partly out of respect for the crews of boats moored in the docks.

The new rules and regulations have been published on Port Authority's website and a period of ten days has been opened to apply for authorisation.

For musical performances, four locations have been established from the entrance to the Palmeral, next to the Plaza de la Marina, to the Alborania building. In each location, there will be two shifts of performances: from 10am to 4pm and from 4pm to 10pm. The noise level of music or instruments must not exceed 73 decibels. Meanwhile, four separate locations for artistic acts that do not involve sound have been set up along the promenade.

The authorisations will be granted for a period of one year in exchange for a fee of 129.44 euros per year (10.79 euros per month). A deposit of 313.23 euros will also need to be paid, plus the corresponding IVA (Spain's sales tax).

Performers must also have a civil liability and damage insurance policy, and must not hinder pedestrian traffic, use or damage street furniture and obstruct access to the premises and restaurants, the rules state.

In the application, the artist must include their name, preference of location and time slot. If several requests for the same space and time are made then the authorisation will be drawn at random.