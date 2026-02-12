Malaga launches public consultation for El Palo promenade transformation

Initial visualisation of the project for the remodelling of the El Palo promenade in Malaga.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Thursday, 12 February 2026, 14:12

Malaga City Council has taken a decisive step toward the long-awaited remodelling of the El Palo promenade by launching a six-month public consultation phase to gather resident opinions.

A specialist firm based in Seville, Enreda, has been awarded the €15,336 contract to conduct the study. The company is tasked with updating the council's original project plans to ensure the final design reflects the needs and desires of the local community.

The initiative follows the recent start of improvements on the neighbouring Pedregalejo promenade. Both projects have been stalled for years, but the council has now opted for a "public consultation" path to break the deadlock.

Enreda's proposals must align with the city council's project. These will take shape following surveys, to which residents will have access through a QR code or door-to-door visits. The project will also appear on social media, in workshops, group discussion forums and street presentations.

Enreda will contact residential associations and shopkeepers, cultural organisations in the area, hoteliers, students, young people, educational centres, tourist accommodation managers, elderly people, architects, engineers, architecture students, the Local Police and members of the operational services.

The final report presentation will take place at a closing event.