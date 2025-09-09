Another big name guest announced for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga

Nuria Triguero Malaga Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 11:50 Share

"From Middle Earth to Dracula's castle and to the world of Disney, he has brought unforgettable characters to life in film and television. We are pleased to announce Luke Evans as a special guest at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025." This is how the presence of the Welsh blockbuster actor at this great event of popular culture, which will bring together more than 100,000 people in Malaga from 25 to 28 September, has been announced via social media networks. A new signing in addition to those already announced a few days ago, with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the head of the list.

With roles in The Hobbit, Dracula Untold, Beauty and the Beast and Fast & Furious 6, along with series such as Echo 3, Evans, who has lived in Spain for many years, has built "a career marked by versatility, charisma and an unmistakable presence", emphasise the organisers of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.

An "experiential theme park" for 100,000 attendees

The massive Malaga entertainment event aims to become an "experiential theme park" that will welcome more than 100,000 fans from over 20 different countries during the four days. For the first time, it occupies the entire interior of the Palacio de Ferias de Malaga, and it also adds an extension of 22,000 square metres of outdoor space with more attractions, gastronomic offerings and its own stage. A total of 80,000 square metres including the main stage, with a capacity of more than 3,000 people, plus three more auditoriums, with capacity for 900, 600 and 200 people respectively.

The meeting will be attended by figures such as Jim Lee, president and creative director of DC Comics; Jeph Loeb, producer and writer of series such as Lost and Daredevil; and Peach Momoko, Marvel's star illustrator. C.B. Cebulski, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics since 2017 and one of those responsible for maintaining and continuing the legacy of one of the most influential publishers in the history of the medium, has also confirmed his presence in Malaga.

Comic-Con will be the place where Disney will present two of its most talked-about premieres: Tron: Ares and Predator Badlands. Lucasfilm will do the same with the third season of Star Wars Visions. Other premiers include The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon, Talamasca and The Secret Order, based on the vampire universe of Anne Rice's best sellers. Netflix's One Piece and Revival, which the Sy-Fy channel is presenting exclusively before its premiere on 6 October, will also be presented in Malaga.