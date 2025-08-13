New park near Malaga airport: Benítez takes shape although delayed and more expensive

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 15:23 Share

The project to convert the 27 hectares of the former Campamento Benítez military camp near Malaga Airport into a metropolitan park is still in full swing, a year and a half after the start of the work. The idea is to create a large area for sports, recreation and leisure not only for the residents of the Costa del Sol capital but also for those of nearby towns, such as Torremolinos and Alhaurín de la Torre.

The area is already equipped with paths and plots for sports courts and a large number of trees and shrubs have been planted so that they can grow in the coming years. Despite the efforts, the work is far from being completed. The initial deadline was this week, then it was extended to this October, but yet another extension has now been announced, which foresees completion in the second quarter of next year.

The reason why the city council has decided to extend the process is that additional tasks are to be implemented. Their aim is to "increase the protection and water response capacity of this space in situations such as meteorological phenomena like heavy localised rains and floods". Other tasks concern the implementation of irrigation with recycled water and improvements to paving, street furniture and squares.

In addition to the deadline extension, the city council has announced that it will inject another 2.5 million euros into the 10-million-euro budget.

The new interventions will add 1,000 new trees, 43,000 bushes and 110,000 square metres of meadows to an area where there was already a consolidated pine forest. Benítez is going to be the largest green area in Malaga, which will surround a central square of 6,300 square metres - twice the size of Plaza de la Constitución. From this square, four paths will lead to different directions through the grounds of the park, which has a total of four kilometres of secondary routes for walking and jogging.

The other square in the park, measuring 950 square metres, will be next to the old entrance to the camp, from which the graffiti has not yet been removed. In fact, one of the new additions to the project is the restoration of the gate. Pergolas and green roofs have been planned for the creation of shaded areas. Although the initial idea was for the facade to house a coffee shop, it was discarded, as one of the conditions set by the central government for the transfer of this land to the city was that it should not be used for any lucrative purposes.

The 7,500-square-metre centre of the Benítez grounds will be converted into a meadow with pathways and sitting areas. The park will also have a 13,000-square-metre sports area with three basketball courts, a beach volleyball court and a fitness area with 18 gym devices. A 2,000-square-metre dog park will be relocated and enlarged. In the northern part of the park, there will be a 6,000-square-metre track with obstacles and ramps for BMX cycling.

Four play areas are also included in the project. The first will be located next to the central square, covering an area of 3,000 square metres, with 14 different types of facilities, including a 10-metre tower. The second one will be at the north entrance, measuring 300 square metres, divided into two sub-areas: one for sand and water play and the other for traditional constructions such as swings, see-saws and merry-go-rounds. In addition, a space was designed along the west access path, with seven fixed musical instruments and a sports play area equipped with a series of ten obstacles arranged in a circuit.

The future park will be fenced so that it can be closed at night. It will also have a video surveillance system. There will be a 980-metre road along the eastern and southern borders the land, which will be able to accommodate some 116 car spaces. In addition, the project includes the installation of 168 benches of various models, stools, eight drinking fountains, public loos, 87 trash bins and public lighting with LED lamps.

The infrastructure for irrigation with reclaimed water is yet to be built. The pipes that will run from the Guadalhorce water treatment plant have an estimated completion time of one year. Last month, the town hall put out to tender the contract for the these pipes, worth around eight million euros.

There are still months to go before this contract is awarded and work begins on this 10-kilometre recycled water network, which will also benefit the airport, new residential projects in the surrounding area such as Rojas-Santa Tecla (which includes a golf course) and Torremolinos. One of the aspects of the modified project is the connection with this network coming from the Guadalhorce treatment plant to irrigate an area that will require a daily contribution of 314.51 cubic metres.