Malaga launches application process for first subsidised homes in 2026

Malaga is launching the first application process for subsidised rental homes for this year. On 9 March, Swedish developer Lagoom Living is making available all the documentation necessary to apply for one of the 62 homes it has built to the west of the Teatinos university campus.

The catch here is that there won't be a raffle draw, as it usually happens with subsidised homes. Lagoom Living will award flats on a first come, first served basis and all applicants must complete the following criteria: have a registration in the Registro Municipal de Vivienda Protegida de Málaga, provide proof of census registration dating back at least one year and not own any other properties.

The 62 affordable rentals are only a small part of the 530 homes Lagoom Living is building. The homes range from one to four-bedroom flats, all at a price of 6.65 euros per square metre.

There are 19 one-bedroom flats, two of which suitable for people with disabilities. Their surface area is around 60 square metres and the rent does not exceed 542.48 euros.

There are nine three-bedroom flats with a surface area of around 90 square metres and a rent of around 750 euros per month, as well as 34 four-bedroom flats of around 90 square metres each, also with a rent of around 750 euros per month.

The homes include a parking spot and a storage room. The rent does not include residential fees.

How to apply

On 9 March, the Lagoom Living website will publish all the documentation and requirements, including income threshold (the rent may not exceed 30 per cent of the total income of the household).

The online registration form opens at midnight on 16 March. Applications can be submitted until 11.59pm on 30 March.

Applicants must provide proof of a minimum income per household or cohabitation unit for the previous fiscal year. This may not exceed 25,280 euros per year for one-bedroom homes; 34,600 euros per year for three bedrooms; and 34,600 euros per year for four bedrooms.

The maximum income per household or cohabitation unit has to be equivalent to 5.5 times the Iprem (the index that measures eligibility for social aid) depending on the number of members per household. In the case of one member: 53,720.93 euros; in the case of two members: 71,076.92 euros; and in the case of three or more members: 71,076.92 euros.

The developer will accept only one application per household. In the event of duplicates, they will consider only the last submitted application.

Lagoom Living expects thousands of applications, given the strong demand for subsidised housing. At the end of last year, the city council received almost 17,000 applications for 253 subsidised homes in the same area.

Lagoom Living design

The design of the 62 homes revolves around the concept of a 'smart city', making them "a benchmark of innovation and commitment to urban transformation".

The residential complex has a swimming pool, a gym and children's play areas, as well as 95 parking spaces and 62 storage rooms.

The project relies on funds from the EU's Next Generation programmes and the collaboration of the central government, the regional government and the city council.

Another advantage of this complex is that it comprises "energy-efficient buildings, aligned with the most advanced standards in sustainability".

In the coming months, Lagoom Living will open similar calls to award the other 468 home. The construction process is still under way and it must finish by the end of June. The successful applicants must receive their keys within this year, in order for the developer not to lose 25.6 million euros of European funds.

The city council has provided the land valued at 13,577,792 euros and Lagoom Living is investing 59.3 million euros.